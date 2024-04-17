Yen Hits 34-Year Low, Defying End Of Negative Rates

Central planners love the idea of a concentrated banking system with a few big banks. But it is small firms and the middle class that get crushed. Research has found that bigger banks lend less to small firms, thus economies are most vibrant when they boast many small banks.

Bank lending provides the fuel for economic growth. So the BoJ's low and negative interest rate policies have harmed the Japanese economy by suppressing bank credit growth for decades.

Is the small rise in interest rates a step in the right direction? Barely. Zero rates are still bad for the economy. Rates should have been raised much more and much earlier. But the BoJ is not interested in supporting the domestic economy and national interests, nor even explicit government policy. Consider the exchange rate.

It is often thought that the low rates have contributed to a weak yen, since investors could earn higher interest by investing in other currencies. But the yen has fallen in value since the rate rise was announced. Before interest rates were raised, the yen stood at 149 to the US dollar. One week later, it had slipped to 151 to the dollar. And on April 15, the yen fell past 154 per dollar – its weakest in 34 years.

Forecasters have predicted that the yen would bounce back given the prowess of Japanese manufacturing. They are also aware of the hawkish rhetoric of the Japanese Ministry of Finance, which is legally in charge of official currency intervention and deploys this to stop yen weakness.

However, the BoJ is independent and has a long history of sabotaging the plans of the Ministry of Finance. The BoJ usually sterilizes any intervention ordered by the Finance Ministry to pursue the opposite goal. It has, for instance, aimed to prolong the recession in order to force through structural change.

The sterilization is why the yen has weakened further since the recent policy announcement, and so far there is no change in sight.

The BoJ has been expanding credit creation faster than the US Federal Reserve. Faster money printing in Japan will weaken the value of the yen against the US dollar. These factors are more important than interest rates, which tend to simply follow the economy.

The US dollar had been threatened by the Fed's extraordinary monetary policy of March 2020, when it implemented the Blackrock plan. This was the plan proposed by American asset management firm Blackrock in 2019 to create inflation via a version of quantitative easing.

This plan was actually based on a proposal of “quantitative easing” that I developed in Japan 30 years ago to help the country stage a swift recovery from its incipient banking crisis. It was a policy designed for deflationary economies with shrinking bank credit, namely for the central bank to purchase assets from the non-bank sector.