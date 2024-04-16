JHCO Dispatches 75-Truck Convoy Of Food Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and partnership with UK Human Appeal, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Helping Hand for Relief and Development-MENA and Rahma Worldwide, on Tuesday dispatched a 75-truck

convoy laden with food aid to Gaza.

The organisation said in a statement that the convoy, carrying food parcels, crossed the King Hussein Bridge towards the Karm Abu Salem crossing to be delivered and distributed to Gazans through partner associations and organisations in the besieged Strip.

Hussein Shibli, JHCO secretary general, stressed the importance of addressing the food shortage in the Gaza Strip, noting that the organisation is committed to continuously providing food aid to the sector and increasing the volume of the sent aid as soon as possible.

He added that since the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, around 280 trucks laden with essential food items have been sent to the war-torn Gaza, bringing the total number of trucks sent through the land bridge to 962.

The JHCO is receiving donations for Gaza via its accounts in Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA or through its website at