Lifepoint Rehabilitation Acquires Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility In San Antonio, Texas From Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health®, today announced that it has acquired an inpatient rehabilitation facility in San Antonio, Texas from Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, a multispecialty rehabilitation hospital company.





“We are so pleased to welcome the San Antonio team to Lifepoint,” said Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Rehabilitation.“We have an exciting vision to further build and strengthen our rehabilitation capabilities through technology, quality programs, services, support teams and more, and we will serve the community of San Antonio with the evidence-driven, high-quality care Lifepoint Rehabilitation is known for. We look forward to all that lies ahead as we work with the talented team in San Antonio to advance our mission of making communities healthier.”

The San Antonio facility joins a network of more than 40 inpatient rehabilitation facilities that are operated by Lifepoint Rehabilitation across the country. With 36 private suites, leading-edge therapy gyms, custom-designed courtyards and dining areas, the San Antonio facility provides a broad range of rehabilitation services and care to patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, amputations, trauma and more.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction with Lifepoint Rehabilitation,” said Jay Quintana, chief executive officer of Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals.“We know that Lifepoint shares our patient-centered vision for rehabilitation care and that their attention to continued investment in people and technology will promote excellent outcomes for patients in and beyond San Antonio.”

This transaction is the third between Lifepoint Health and Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, following Lifepoint's February 2023 acquisition of four inpatient rehabilitation facilities located in Longview, Texas; Temple, Texas; Rogers, Arkansas; and Cincinnati, Ohio and Lifepoint's August 2023 acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility in El Paso, Texas from Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals. Lifepoint Rehabilitation's growing network includes more than 40 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and more than 250 hospital-based rehabilitation units, medical/surgical and outpatient therapy settings.

