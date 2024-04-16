Three Killed, Three Injured In Israeli Air Strike In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Apr 17 (NNN-NNA) – Two Hezbollah fighters and an Amal Movement member were killed, and three civilians wounded last night, in an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese town of Shehabiya, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said, Israeli drones fired three air-to-surface missiles towards the centre of the town, causing casualties and damage to several shops, and over 22 homes.

According to the sources, Israeli warplanes launched six airstrikes on several areas of southern Lebanon, and fired artillery shells at many towns and villages.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites.

A Lebanese military source also confirmed that, more than 100 surface-to-surface missiles were fired from Lebanon to northern Israel in the afternoon, with some of them intercepted by Israeli Iron Dome missiles.

Earlier in the day, a local leader of Hezbollah was killed, in an Israeli strike against a civilian car in the southern Lebanese village of Ain Baal. The victim was identified as Abou Jaafar Baz, from the town of Shehabiya.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, towards Israel, in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 423 people on the Lebanese side, including 75 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA

