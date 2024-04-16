IBBC Signs Mou With Red Crescent

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has signed an MoU for cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) , in the House of Lords on 15th April.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society is a leading humanitarian not-for-profit organisation, as is IBBC, and both operate in Iraq sharing the same vision of rebuilding Iraq. The IRCSt focuses on the poorest and most vulnerable groups and population, while IBBC offers educational and training support via its university and education groups. The MOU will provide a framework for IBBC to facilitate collaboration between its members and IRCS especially in education to enable the development of skills and training for the most marginalised people and their teachers in Iraq.

Professor Mohamed Al Uzri, IBBC Education lead said:

"IBBC membership in education has a strong and growing footprint in Iraq, with British, Iraqi and international universities, schools and training organisations, whose expertise we can leverage for the benefit of all Iraqis through the IRCS network."

Dr Yaseen Ahmed Abbas, president of IRCS said:

"We see great potential in this new relationship with IBBC, to provide strengthened capability across Iraq for us all to improve the lives of the most vulnerable through education."

Attendees:

Mr Mohammed Al-Hakim, Al Burhan Group;

Mr Ahmed Shaban, Alzaman Group;

Mr Abdullah Shaban, Alzaman Group;

Professor Sabbir Ahmed, Bath Spa University;

Mr Jorge Vila, Dolavon GB;

Dr Yaseen Ahmed Abbas, President, Iraqi Red Crescent Society;

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, President, IBBC;

Professor Mohammed Al Uzri, Health and Education Advisor, IBBC;

Mr Raed Hanna, Mutual Finance Ltd;

Brigadier James Ellery CBE; TurnKey LLC.