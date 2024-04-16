4.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Andaman Islands

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman Islands region in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake, with a depth of 35 km, occurred at 4:31 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 17-04-2024, 04:31:30 IST, Lat: 12.04 & Long: 92.60, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Andaman Islands (sic)," the NCS posted on X.
Earlier at 12:18 a.m., a 2.8-magnitude quake hit Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun.
