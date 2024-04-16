EU Foreign Ministers Held Video Conference On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 16 (KUNA) -- EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs held an informal video teleconference on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East in light of the recent attack with drones and missiles against Israel from Iran.

The EU High Reprأ©sentative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josef Borell confirmed using the same words that the Secretary General of the United Nations used: 'The region is at the edge of an abyss, and we have to move away from it'.

Today ministers took a strong stance asking all actors in the region to move away from the abyss, in order not to fall into it.

After the conference, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed that the informal ministerial discussion showed the EU's unity in its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack, its commitment to Israel's security, its willingness to avoid further escalation, and in the call on all sides to show restraint.

The High Representative confirmed that work in the coming weeks will focus on increasing the EU's outreach with all key partners in the region and beyond, and on restrictive measures.

This may entail expanding the scope of the existing regime targeting Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine through drones, to include the possibility to sanction Iranian missiles as well as drone deliveries to Iranian proxies in the Middle East.

The High Representative strongly stressed the need not to forget Gaza, and recalled that there is no possibility to build enduring peace in the region if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not resolved.

For this reason, the EU must continue to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas, and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza. (end)

htms







MENAFN16042024000071011013ID1108103128