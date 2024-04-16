Over 10,000 Women Martyred In Gaza Since Start Of Israeli Aggression: UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Over 10,000 women have been martyred in the Gaza enclave since the start of the Israeli aggression, among them an estimated 6,000 mothers, leaving 19,000 children orphaned, said UN Women while launching its latest Gender Alert on Gaza on Tuesday.

During a press conference in Geneva, UN Women stated that women who have survived Israeli bombardment and ground operations have been displaced, widowed, and facing starvation, pointing out that this devastating differentiated impact continues to make the war on Gaza also a war on women.



More than one million Palestinian women and girls in Gaza are facing catastrophic hunger, with almost no access to food, safe drinking water, functioning toilets or running water, creating life-threatening risks. Access to clean water is especially critical for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women, who have higher daily water and caloric intake requirements. It is also essential for the ability of women and girls to manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity and safety, UN Women highlighted.