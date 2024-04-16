KNG Deputy Chief Congratulates Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah On Naming Premier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Tuesday to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on assuming the office upon an Amiri decree.

"It pleases us to send sincere congratulations on appointing you (Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah) as Prime Minister and tasking you with nominating the members of the new government," said a statement of National Guard quoting Sheikh Faisal Nawaf as saying.

Sheikh Faisal wished Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah every success in the new post to serve the dear homeland, and meet aspirations and hopes of Kuwait's people.

He also wished everlasting well-being to Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Kuwait, and maintain security, safety, stability and progress to its people under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. (end)

