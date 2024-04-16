Chennai Has 3,726 Polling Stations, Highest In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Chennai district has 3,726 polling stations, the highest in Tamil Nadu, for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 19, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Tiruvallur district has 3,687, the second-highest number of polling stations in the state, followed by Salem (3,260) and Coimbatore (3,096).

There are a total of 68,321 polling stations across the state, which includes 177 auxiliary polling stations that have been created in 19 districts.

Other districts with more than 2,000 polling stations in the state include Chengalpattu (2,825), Madurai (2,751), Tiruchi (2,547), Tiruppur (2,540), Tiruvannamalai (2,377), Thanjavur (2,308), Cuddalore (2,302), Erode (2,222), and Dindigul (2,121).

Similarly, the districts with polling stations count between 1,000 and 2,000 are Villupuram (1,966), Virudhunagar (1,895), Krishnagiri (1,888), Kanniyakumari (1,698), Namakkal (1,628), Thoothukudi (1,624), Pudukkottai (1,560), Tenkasi (1,517), Tirunelveli (1,491), Dharmapuri (1,489), Kancheepuram (1,417), Ramanathapuram (1,374), Sivaganga (1,357), Ranipet (1,307), Kallakurichi (1,274), Theni (1,225), Tiruvarur (1,183), Karur (1,052) and Tirupattur (1,042).

Districts with fewer than 1,000 polling stations include Mayiladuthurai (860), the Nilgiris (689), Nagapattinam (653), Perambalur (652) and Ariyalur (596).

In the Vilavancode assembly constituency where a by-election is taking place along with the Lok Sabha polls, there are 272 polling stations.

The electioneering and campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in the state will end on Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.