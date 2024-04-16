Diana Littman Honoured With 2024 Individual Achievement SABRE

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Diana Littman will be honoured with the Individual Achievement SABRE Award on 1 May 2024, at the North America SABRE Awards

in New York.



Littman receives the award after leading MSL's US presence for the past five years, during which time the firm has landed Creative and Consumer Agency of the Year honours, while also being named a Best Place to Work.



Prior to joining MSL in 2018, Littman spent a decade with MMC as that firm also won multiple Agency of the Year awards. Before MMC, Littman worked at Cohn & Wolfe, where she began her career.



In addition to numerous AOY and campaign awards, Littman's tenure at MSL has been marked by a focus on transformation. This includes MSL's 'Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap' study – which examines DEI realities in the influencer marketing space – and ongoing work to address key inequities. The agency has provided unprecedented access to industry conferences and real-world client challenges to hundreds of students with its 'MSLearning Track,' helping to empower and grow the next generation of talent.



Littman is the 2024 Chair of the PR Council and Vice Chair for the Institute for Public Relations. She is also on the Board for ColorComm and Women's Forum USA and is an active member of Page and Chief. She has been named to PRovoke Media's 15 People to Watch as well as PRWeek's Women of Distinction, PRWeek's Power List three times, MM+M and PRWeek's Health Influencer 50 and PRWeek's 40 Under 40 in 2010.



“Diana's leadership at MSL has been exemplary and characterized by vision, expertise and inspiration," said Carla Serrano, chief strategy officer of Publicis Groupe and CEO of Publicis New York. "We are so proud of all that she has accomplished."

