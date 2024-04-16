Prosek Partners Expands Into The Middle East

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ABU DHABI - Prosek Partners has expanded into the Middle East with the opening of an office in Abu Dhabi.



The office - which is Prosek's first in the Middle East - will serve as the agency's regional hub, serving existing and prospective clients across the Gulf and MENA region.



Diana Estupinan will lead the operation as managing director and head of MENA. Estupinan joins from Instinctif Partners, where she served as COO and chief client officer for the Middle East - and established the firm's Saudi office.



Estupinan will be responsible for developing integrated communications and investor relations programs for local and international clients in the Middle East, as well as leading the firm's business development, hiring and growth strategy in the region. She also will work closely with the firm's London office to ensure a unified strategy across EMEA.



“As the regional hub for institutional finance, Abu Dhabi is a logical next step in our global expansion plan,” said managing partner Jennifer Prosek.

“Since meeting Diana, I knew she was the perfect fit for us. Her entrepreneurial spirit, can-do attitude and industry know-how are exactly what we look for in our people. Her international experience combined with a deep local network and intimate understanding of the Middle Eastern market make her the ideal candidate to spearhead our growth in the region.”



