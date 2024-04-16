Rain Ravages Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 21 Dead, 32 Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the wake of relentless rainfall spanning four days, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bears the brunt of nature's fury, with a toll of 21 lives lost and 32 individuals left injured.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) sheds light on the havoc wreaked by the downpour in the region.

The grim statistics reveal a sobering reality: among the deceased are 9 children and 3 women, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the disaster. Tragedy strikes as 330 incidents of collapsing walls and roofs rock various districts, leaving 53 homes obliterated and 277 residences partially damaged.

In response to the crisis, PDMA springs into action under the directives of the Chief Minister, extending relief measures to assuage the plight of the affected populace. Relief efforts encompass the distribution of essential aid, with 200 tents, 100 kitchen sets, and 200 blankets among the provisions allocated.

Further alleviating the suffering, 100 mats, 200 mosquito nets, and 200 mattresses are disbursed to provide comfort and respite to those grappling with displacement and loss. The comprehensive relief initiative extends beyond immediate necessities, encompassing essential daily items crucial for sustenance amidst adversity.