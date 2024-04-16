Camera With Speed Of 156 Trillion Frames Per Second Created

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Canadian researchers have unveiled the world's most advancedcamera that can record events at a speed of 156 trillion frames persecond, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

This revolutionary development, based on a new opticaltechnology, uses an ultrafast laser pulse to create more than ahundred frames simultaneously. Thanks to this, the camera opens upunprecedented opportunities for studying ultrafast phenomenaoccurring in femtoseconds (one quadrillionth of a second).

Potential applications of this technology range from thedevelopment of new computer memory technologies to ultrasoundtherapy.