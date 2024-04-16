Another Country May Join OPEC+

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The group of leading OPEC+ oil producing countries is exploringthe possibility of joining Namibia, where oil fields with a totalvolume of 2.6 billion barrels have been discovered, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The first step towards Namibia's possible accession to OPEC+will be its signing of the charter of cooperation of oil-producingcountries, the agency notes. The Namibian authorities announced inthe autumn of 2022 that they would consider applying to join OPECif large oil reserves on its shelf were confirmed. So far, Namibiahas not made a similar request to OPEC or OPEC+.

According to the plans, the first oil from the already exploredfields on the Namibian shelf will enter the world market in 2030 the first years, daily production will amount to 700 thousandbarrels. Experts believe that in the next 10 years, Namibia iscapable of becoming the fourth largest oil producing country inAfrica.