PACE Adopts Resolution On Support For Reconstruction Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted a resolution on support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, 134 participants in the meeting voted for the PACE resolution, with no one voting against it.

In the document, MEPs called on all countries where the Russian Federation has accounts to take the necessary measures to ensure the transfer of these assets for the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure.

The Council of Europe also called for the establishment of an international compensation mechanism under its auspices.

"As the already established Register of Damage undertakes the laborious process of recording Ukrainian losses in preparation for an international claims process, countries that have frozen Russian assets should transfer those assets to an international compensation fund. An international commission for the examination of claims for the damages recorded in the register should be created to effectively address the claims process," the resolution reads.

Stefanchuk calls on MEPs to support PACE resolution to rebuild Ukraine

The Assembly called for the creation of an international trust fund, where all Russian State assets held by Council of Europe member and non-member States will be deposited, ensuring transparency, accountability, and equity in the disbursement of funds that should be used for compensation to Ukraine and natural and legal persons affected by the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The resolution calls for the establishment of an impartial and effective international claims commission, operating under recognized judicial norms, to adjudicate claims presented by Ukraine and affected entities seeking reparation for damages caused by Russia's aggression.

PACE also encourages collaborative efforts among member States, international organizations, and all relevant stakeholders to expedite the process of reconstruction and to ensure comprehensive compensation for the multifaceted damages caused by Russia's war of aggressionю

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, in his speech at the spring session of the PACE in Strasbourg, called on MEPs to approve a resolution on support for the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as to direct all efforts for a joint fight against the enemy.