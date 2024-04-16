Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 16 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday discussed bilateral ties during a two day visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by President House, during the meeting between President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and visiting Saudi Foreign Minister along with his delegation here in Islamabad, President Zardari said that Pakistan desires to transform the existing ties with Saudi Arabia into a long-term strategic and economic partnership.

He said the Government and the people of Pakistan have the highest regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and would continue to stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The President said the prosperity of the Islamic world is linked to the progress of KSA. He lauded the courageous and visionary leadership of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA, Muhammad Bin Salman, and the remarkable progress being made under the Vision 2030.

Asif Ali Zardari also thanked the leadership of KSA for its support to Pakistan in difficult times.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said Saudi Arabia considers its relations with Pakistan very critical and is committed to building a strong partnership with Pakistan. He highlighted both countries enjoy strong bonds and had helped each other for decades. He appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani diasporas in the development of KSA.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to build a strong partnership and further promote economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

They discussed the regional dynamics and recent developments in the Middle East and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and end to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Both sides also exchanged views on issues of bilateral importance and the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah, the statement read.

Moreover, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to collaborate closely to accelerate the first phase of Saudi investments in Pakistan, said PM House in a statement.

Talking to a high powered Saudi delegation led by the Saudi Foreign Minister, he underscored the significance accorded by Pakistan to its longstanding fraternal, economic and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said both the countries have always stood together at all times. Recalling his warm and productive meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah earlier this month, the Prime Minister stated that the visit of the Saudi delegation led by the Foreign Minister, immediately after his visit, is a manifestation of the strong commitment of both countries to the strengthening of bilateral relations focused on mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan. The Saudi Foreign Minister highlighted that Saudi Arabia attaches high importance to its strong and close ties with Pakistan, adding that the Kingdomآ's commitment to an enhanced strategic and economic partnership with Pakistan.

The escalating situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories was also discussed. (end)

