Kuwait Airways Reschedules Flights To Dubai Due To Weather

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) announced Tuesday rescheduling its flights to Dubai due to volatile weather, upon instructions of Dubai airport on not receiving flights during the coming two hours.

On its "X" account, the corporation said the move was taken for the safety of passengers, adding that flight No. 675ku heading to Kuwait was rescheduled, and its passengers are listed on the flight No. 677ku.

Flight No. 676ku coming from Dubai was rescheduled, and its passengers listed on flight No. 674ku, it noted.

The airline will communicate with the travelers through sms, it state. (end)

