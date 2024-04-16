Crown Prince Visits Pwc - Middle East Amman Office

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday visited PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - Middle East office in Amman, a global professional services firm, which employs around 1,500 JordaniansDuring the visit, Crown Prince Al Hussein was briefed on the latest technological solutions and pioneering tools adopted by the company to promote digital transformation.His Royal Highness was also briefed on the contributions of the Jordanian workforce to economic growth by Hani Ashkar, Middle East senior partner at PwC, who also stressed the company's commitment to building the capacities of young people in various fields and disciplines.Michael Orfali, PwC territory senior partner in Jordan, praised the investment environment in the Kingdom, noting that women constitute 55 per cent of the 1,500 Jordanian workforce at the company.PwC operates in audit, tax, and consulting services in 151 countries.