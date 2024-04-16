Dhanush Sports Disheveled Look In 'Kubera' Poster

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Tamil superstar Dhanush took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared posters from his upcoming film 'Kubera'.

The posters show the actor in a disheveled look, sporting a scruffy beard and looking into the camera as he stands in front of a wall.

religious mural on the wall depicts Lord Shiva receiving alms from Annapurna, a form of his divine spouse Parvati.

The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna, marks Dhanush's first collaboration with director Sekhar Kammula, known for his Telugu films like 'Godavari', 'Happy Days' and 'Love Story'.

'Kubera' has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and has music by Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa' fame.