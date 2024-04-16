Man stabs priest throughout address

(MENAFN) A shocking incident unfolded during a sermon in Sydney, Australia, as a bishop was brutally stabbed, adding to the city's recent string of violent knife attacks. The disturbing event occurred at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, a suburb of Sydney, and was captured on video, which circulated widely on social media.



Reports identify the victim as Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was delivering his sermon when a man dressed in black approached him and launched a vicious attack, targeting the bishop's face and neck. The harrowing footage depicts the bishop collapsing as members of the congregation rush to his aid.



The assailant also injured several other individuals during the frenzied assault, though thankfully, their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening. Local law enforcement swiftly detained the suspect, bringing a sense of relief amidst the chaos and fear that gripped the community.



This tragic incident comes mere days after another horrifying knife attack in Sydney, where six individuals lost their lives in a shopping mall. The assailant, identified as Joel Cauchi, unleashed a deadly rampage with a long blade, resulting in the deaths of five women and a man before being fatally shot by police.



Authorities have indicated that the motive behind Saturday's attack is likely linked to the mental health of the perpetrator, Joel Cauchi, underscoring the complex interplay of mental illness and violence in such cases.



The consecutive acts of violence have deeply unsettled residents of Sydney and raised concerns about public safety and mental health support systems. As investigations into both incidents continue, the community grapples with grief, shock, and a renewed sense of vulnerability in the aftermath of these senseless acts of violence.

