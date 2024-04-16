Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 April 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 April 2024
Effective from 18 April 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 18 April 2024 to 18 July 2024:
Uncapped bonds
NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 April 2024: 8.3800% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
