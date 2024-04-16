Trinamool Again Conspired To Thwart Ram Navami Celebrations In Bengal: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of making all attempts to prevent Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

Addressing an election rally at Balurghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said, "The entire country will celebrate Ram Navami on Wednesday. But this time also, the Trinamool Congress tried to create hurdles for the celebrations in Bengal. However, the court has removed all the obstacles and now Ram Navami will be celebrated in Bengal with lots of enthusiasm.

To recall, violence broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in Howrah district on March 30 last year, in which vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked, leading to multiple arrests.

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court granted permission to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to take out Ram Navami processions in Howrah under certain conditions after the local police had denied permission for the same.

The Prime Minister also accused the Trinamool of depriving the tribal and backward classes in the state.

“Today, a tribal woman has become the President of India. But what is the Trinamool doing? At Balurghat, three tribal women joined the BJP. But the ruling party workers forced them to sit on their knees and apologise. This time, the Trinamool will realise that people from backward classes or tribal backgrounds are not their slaves,” PM Modi said.

He also accused the state government of trying to shield those accused of sexually harassing women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

“The Trinamool has given the state to illegal immigrants and anti-social elements on lease. That is why the ruling party is protecting the illegal immigrants but opposing our attempt to grant citizenship to genuine refugees. But the people of Bengal will no longer be misled by the falsehood being spread by the Trinamool,” the Prime Minister said.

He also alleged that the Trinamool did not allow central funds to reach the genuine beneficiaries in West Bengal.

“The leaders of the ruling party distributed the central funds among themselves. Crores of rupees have been seized from the residences of the Trinamool leaders. But when the central agency officials try to perform their duties, they are attacked. Time has come for the people to give a fitting reply to the Trinamool,” the Prime Minister said.