Turkey records 85.1 percent surge in turnover index in February

(MENAFN) In February, the overall turnover index in the Turkish economy, encompassing various sectors such as industry, construction, trade, and services, witnessed a significant surge of 85.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, as indicated by data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). This robust increase reflects a notable uptick in economic activity across multiple sectors, highlighting the country's recovery from previous challenges. Among the sectors, the construction sub-index experienced the highest growth, with an impressive increase of 104 percent year-on-year, signaling a resurgence in construction-related activities and investments.



Following closely behind, the services sector recorded a substantial growth rate of 103.8 percent, underscoring the expanding scope of service-based industries within the Turkish economy. Additionally, the trade sector saw a notable uptick of 83.7 percent, reflecting increased commercial transactions and consumer spending. The industry sector, while showing a slightly lower growth rate of 77.3 percent, still contributed significantly to the overall economic expansion, indicating a broad-based recovery across various manufacturing segments.



Furthermore, on a month-on-month basis, the total turnover index continued its upward trajectory, registering a 6.3 percent increase in February compared to the previous month. This positive trend suggests sustained momentum in economic activity and business operations, further bolstering confidence in Türkiye's economic outlook. Overall, the notable growth in the turnover index across multiple sectors reflects the resilience and dynamism of the Turkish economy, positioning it for continued expansion and recovery in the coming months.

