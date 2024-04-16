IDF claims Israel contemplates reply to Iranian assault

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the recent Iranian airstrikes targeting Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have presented a series of options to the government for potential responses, according to IDF spokesperson Peter Lerner. Tehran launched multiple waves of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israel over the weekend in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus earlier in the month. While West Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the consulate attack, Tehran asserts that it resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military personnel, including two high-ranking generals.



Although Iran claims to have successfully struck two Israeli military bases, the IDF maintains that it intercepted 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched, with only minimal damage reported at the Nevatim Airbase. Despite this success in interception, Lerner emphasized that the threat posed by Iran's actions should not be underestimated.



In response to the airstrikes, the Israeli government is currently evaluating the options presented by the IDF. This includes the possibility of a military strike or refraining from immediate action. Lerner noted that a decision could be made by the government as early as Monday, highlighting the urgency of the situation.



While emotions run high among Israeli leadership in the wake of the airstrikes, United States President Joe Biden has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of hostilities, as reported by the New York Times. The call for restraint comes amidst heightened tensions in the region and underscores the delicate balance between responding to provocations and avoiding a wider conflict.

