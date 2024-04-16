Poll shows American republicans have faith in Trump over Pentagon

(MENAFN) A recent CBS News/YouGov survey has shed light on the perceptions of America's Republican voters regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, indicating a significant level of trust in former President Donald Trump as a source of information. The poll, released on Sunday, revealed that a striking 79 percent of Republicans consider Trump a more reliable source for information on the Ukraine crisis compared to their government or the media.



In contrast, trust in other institutions was notably lower among Republican respondents, with 60 percent expressing trust in the United States military, 56 percent in conservative media outlets, and only 33 percent in journalists reporting from the war zone. Furthermore, trust in the United States State Department was particularly low, with only 27 percent of Republicans indicating reliance on information from this source.



The survey also highlighted a shift in public opinion regarding military aid to Ukraine, with just 53 percent of United States adults supporting continued weapons shipments to Kiev, down from 72 percent two years ago. While Democrats largely favor ongoing military aid (74 percent), independents are evenly divided, and a significant majority of Republicans (61 percent) oppose further arms support for Ukraine.



Among Trump supporters, opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine is even more pronounced, with 69 percent expressing disapproval. Similarly, a majority of other Republicans (55 percent) share this sentiment, while 45 percent advocate for continued arms support.



Additionally, the survey revealed differences in perceptions of Russia among political affiliations.



While only 29 percent of Republican voters view Moscow as an "enemy," compared to 47 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of independents, a notable portion of Republicans (31 percent) see Russia as an "ally." Furthermore, a significant segment (40 percent) considers Russia merely "unfriendly."



Overall, the poll underscores the influence of partisan narratives and leadership figures in shaping public attitudes towards international conflicts, highlighting the divergent perspectives within the American electorate regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis and United States foreign policy responses.

