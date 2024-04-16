Home prices across major Chinese cities decline in March

(MENAFN) Official data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated a decline in home prices across major Chinese cities in March.
Seventy large and medium-sized cities reported a reduction in month-on-month declines in home prices during the same period. Notably, in the four first-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen - prices of new homes experienced a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent compared to the previous month. Similarly, second-tier cities saw a 0.3 percent decline, while third-tier cities witnessed a 0.4 percent decrease.
The trend extended to resold homes, with prices falling by 0.7 percent, 0.5 percent, and 0.5 percent month-on-month in first, second, and third-tier cities, respectively, as reported by the NBS.
Year-on-year comparisons revealed overall price drops across the surveyed cities. New home prices in first-tier cities decreased by 1.5 percent in March compared to the previous year, while second and third-tier cities experienced declines of 2 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.
For resold homes, the year-on-year price decline was more pronounced, with decreases of 7.3 percent, 5.9 percent, and 5.7 percent in first, second, and third-tier cities, respectively, according to the NBS data.
MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108099018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.