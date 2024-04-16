Kashmir Highway Partially Restored, Stranded Traffic Being Cleared

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored partially after remaining blocked due to heavy landslides at Kishtwari Pather and shooting stones at many places en route, officials said.
The thoroughfare, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, was blocked late afternoon on Monday and authorities had started restoration work immediately, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
“Jammu Srinagar NHW (NH-44) has been partially restored and the stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal are being cleared,” they said, adding,“Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline.”
Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, remained closed and shall remain so“till further notice” following fresh snowfall, they said.
They said that there was fresh snowfall at several places along the road including 'Pir Ki Gali' recently, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare. Read Also Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed, Avalanche Warning Issued Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens For One-Way Traffic
