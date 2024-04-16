'Qatari Talents Vital For Efficient Operations And Management'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hiring local talents is a matter of paramount importance for streamlining operational activities in the country, stated an official. When assessing the influence of the implemented initiatives on the local communities, several critical aspects come into play.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Guillermo Hijós, an industry leader in the water desalination sector and the Desalination Director for the Middle East and Oceania at the Water business of ACCIONA said:“Employment is a vital measure of our projects' impact, with over 200 staff dedicated to operating and maintaining our facilities in Qatar, reflecting their crucial role in our success in the region.”

He continued by saying“Moreover, hiring local talent is paramount for generating employment and retaining skilled individuals within Qatar, contributing to the country's long-term talent pool and knowledge base. We prioritize filling key positions with local professionals committed to staying in Qatar, ensuring they are well-versed in our plants' essential operational and maintenance aspects.”

He highlighted that in Qatar, the operations fulfill nearly half of the country's needs for potable water. This significant figure underscores our commitment to reliability and proactive engagement with clients to promptly address potential issues, ensuring seamless water supply adjustments as needed.

He noted that the entity also conducted a beach cleaning activity with the municipality of Al Warkah in Qatar cleaning over 200 KG of waste from Al Warkah Public Beach in Doha.

Hijós stressed that the core focus has been on providing and sharing knowledge through in-house employees, eventuating on bringing Qatari nationalities who have been undergoing training and firsthand experience.

He remarked“We aim to start implementing more official training and more regulated training with the help of those local entities to make sure that this is somehow officials to make sure that we can more closely measure the impact that we forgot the State of Qatar because that's one of the things.”

In terms of the job prospects for Qatari nationals for the years ahead, he mentiowned that it will firmly depend on the clientele vision.

He further added“We want to be a part of what our clients see the State of Qatar becoming and help them build that future."

"In doing so, we will be able to continue our positive impact on the communities where we operate centrally focusing as I explained before, on being way more visible in the amount of local knowledge and amount of local training schools had played a vital role in transforming knowledge.”