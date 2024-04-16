Spring meetings of IMF, World Bank commence in Washington, DC

(MENAFN) The Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) commenced in Washington, DC, the capital of the United States, on Monday. This annual gathering serves as a crucial platform for global economic dialogue and cooperation.



Attendees at the meetings include central bank officials, finance and development ministers, parliament members, executives from the private sector, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics from around the world, as outlined in a joint statement. The diverse array of participants underscores the comprehensive nature of discussions aimed at addressing pressing global challenges.



Key topics on the agenda encompass a wide range of global issues, including the world economic outlook, poverty alleviation, economic development, and the effectiveness of aid initiatives. These discussions reflect the shared commitment of participating nations and organizations to tackle complex socioeconomic issues and foster sustainable development worldwide.



The main ministerial meetings and events are scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19, with additional events and activities scheduled from April 15 to 20. This extended timeframe allows for in-depth discussions and engagements on various aspects of global economic governance and development.



Turkey will be represented at the Spring Meetings by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, Fatih Karahan, who will participate in several events as speakers. Their involvement underscores Turkey's commitment to actively contribute to global economic discussions and cooperation initiatives aimed at addressing shared challenges and fostering inclusive growth on the international stage.

