Turkish shares close Monday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) Monday's trading session in Turkey saw the benchmark stock index, BIST 100, closing at 9,679.80 points, representing a decline of 1.37 percent compared to the previous session's close. The week commenced with the index starting at 9,759.28 points, reflecting a decrease of 134.38 points from Friday's closing value, indicating a somewhat cautious start to the trading week.



Throughout the day, the index exhibited fluctuations, reaching its lowest point at 9,679.80, while also briefly touching a daily high of 9,823.53. The overall performance of the index revealed a mixed picture, with 26 indices recording gains by the end of the trading day, while 71 experienced declines, underscoring the varied performance across different sectors of the market.



Market activity remained robust, with the total transaction volume reaching 111 billion Turkish liras (USD3.42 billion), indicating significant trading activity despite the downward movement in the index. This level of trading activity contributed to an overall index value of 8.3 trillion liras (USD259.2 billion), reflecting the substantial size and liquidity of the Turkish stock market.



In the foreign exchange market, the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.4240 as of 7:10 p.m. (1610 GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate was at 34.5005 and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.4150. These exchange rate movements provide insights into currency market dynamics and their potential impact on various sectors of the economy, including import-export businesses and foreign investment.



Additionally, other key indicators such as the price of gold and oil also contributed to the broader economic landscape. The price of one ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,348.88, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD89.50. These commodity prices can influence investor sentiment and market dynamics, particularly in sectors such as energy and precious metals.

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108098699