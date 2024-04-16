Karmod’s booths to serve as ticket kiosks at festival in Spain

(MENAFN) According to Karmod Kabin, cabins produced by Turkish builder Karmod will serve as ticket kiosks at a festival in Spain's Canary Islands.



CEO Zekai Kucuk mentioned in a statement that their cabins are becoming increasingly popular across Europe due to their practicality and efficient production.



“For the Spain project, we produced six units of 150cm x 150cm and three units of 150cm x 215cm cabins and sent them to the festival area in San Cristobal de La Laguna. The cabins were placed in three different areas in groups of three in the festival area,” he stated.



Kucuk emphasized that Karmod's prefabricated buildings serve various purposes across European nations, including as cabins, ticket kiosks, and retail outlets. The cabins dispatched to the Canary Islands will specifically function as ticket sales and information desks during the festival.



He further noted that Karmod's prefab cabins are extensively utilized as security booths in Turkey and as ticket kiosks and stores in European countries.



“Soccer clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and FC Barcelona use our cabins for ticket sales and retail stores, and Europe’s leading bus transportation firm, FlixBus, like Karmod structures for ticket sales booths,” he declared.



“Our 10-square-meter and larger cabins are also used as sales kiosks in the UK and France,” he further mentioned.

