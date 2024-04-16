Speeding Car Falls Off Flyover In Gurugram, Three Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) Three youths were critically injured when the car they were travelling in fell off the Jharsa flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The three are aged between 18 to 23 and the incident happened late on Monday night, said officials.

The injured -- Rishab and Naman are reportedly residents of Gurugram while the third was yet to be identified. The victims were admitted to a private hospital.

Initial inquiry suggested that the driver of the car was driving at high speed when he lost control and rammed into the central median of the flyover. The car then fell from the flyover, crashing 15 feet below on the main carriageway.

At the time of the crash, there was no vehicle movement, otherwise, the probability of casualties could have been higher. A few, who were passing by, pulled out the injured trio and shifted them to a nearby private hospital with the help of police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

The youths have sustained serious injuries, the police sources said.

“We are yet to ascertain what led to the crash. However, some people who saw the car said that it was driven at high speed and in a negligent manner,” police said.

Doctors are yet to confirm whether they were drunk when the accident took place, police sources said.