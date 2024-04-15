Over 100 Schools In Budgam Lack Electricity

According to figures from the Chief Education officer, Budgam the district has 917 out of which 12 schools are without drinking facilities, 11 schools are without toilet facilities and 99 schools are without electricity facilities.



The CEO had submitted this report to the State Human Rights Commission of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, which was then transferred to the National Human Rights Commission in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The complaint was filed by Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Chairman, RTI Movement before the SHRC in 2017 where he stated that there is lack of basic facilities at Government schools / educational institutions in the Kashmir valley.

The Commission vide its proceedings transmitted a copy of the complaint and other documents to Director of School Education, Jammu & Kashmir calling for the present status of the case.

In pursuance of the direction of the Commission, a report of Chief Education Officer, Budgam has been submitted stating the present status of the Government Schools in Kashmir.



The CEO said that“temporary arrangements in these schools are already in place.”

It is further submitted that sincere efforts are going on to achieve 100 percent saturation in building toilets, drinking water and electricity in Government schools and that instructions have been conveyed to all the heads of the institutions of the Districts.

The National Human Rights Commission has asked Dr. Bhat for his comments positively within six weeks, failing which, the case shall be decided on the basis of the reports available on record.

Bhat told Kashmir Observer that the tall claims of the government regarding“100 percent electrification” of government schools have fallen flat.

According to a report, over 63 percent of schools in J&K are still without electricity connection, while a survey revealed that over 45 percent of schools do not have drinking water available.

In 2019, the government started a process for electrification of all un-electrified government schools, from primary to higher secondary level in coordination with the power development department (PDD). However, the target of 100 percent electrification is yet to be achieved.



