Shmyhal Meets With Icelandic Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Foreign Minister of Iceland Thordis Gylfadottir to discuss the Peace Formula and Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.

Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“On the way to the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, met with Foreign Minister of Iceland Thordis Gylfadottir. I thanked her for assistance in establishing the International Register of Damage during the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik. We continue to work on an international fund and commission to direct confiscated Russian assets to the needs of Ukraine,” Shmyhal wrote.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO. Shmyhal noted that Ukraine appreciates Iceland's assistance in this direction.

"Thanked also for military support, particularly for joining the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition. Stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense to protect people and critical infrastructure," the Prime Minister wrote.

The parties discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian President's Peace Formula.

Shmyhal thanked Iceland for its significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's resilience in countering the Russian aggressor.

As reported, the government of Iceland will allocate almost EUR 2 million for the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.