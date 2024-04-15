Reinventing Our Impact: 3M's Global Impact Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

3M's 2024 Global Impact report shows the great strides we've made toward our sustainability commitments in 2023. The company hit major milestones, strengthened collaborations, and engaged with the public on our goals.

3M pursued ambitious targets with urgency, making progress on our carbon, water, and waste footprints.

“From our substantial carbon emissions reductions to hosting our first environmental justice summit, we took significant steps toward our sustainability commitments,” said Gayle Schueller, 3M senior vice president and chief sustainability officer.“I'm proud of the work 3Mers have done to create a brighter future.”

Key accomplishments include:



Achieving 56.2% renewable electricity across global operations – ahead of schedule – and a substantial 43.2% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2019.

Reduced virgin fossil-based plastic use by 69.8 million pounds.

Increased water efficiency by 19.1% and continued engagement with the Water Resilience Coalition on net positive water impact initiatives.

Invested $39.4 million to address racial opportunity gaps in the U.S. and donated 108,000 skills-based work hours globally. In 2023, the total number of health and safety training instances was over 8.4 million, putting us well past our 2025 goal of 5 million instances since 2015.

3M is committed to contributing to a better and brighter future through our people, products, and operations. The strength of our commitment is reflected in our sustainability goals and our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.

3M uses a science-based approach to reimagine what's possible as we rise to the most critical challenges facing our planet and its people - focusing our efforts where we can make the greatest impact. As these challenges evolve, we're accelerating our exploration of emerging areas like climate technology, industrial automation, the next generation of electronics, and sustainable packaging.