(MENAFN- Baystreet) Akamai Jumps on New Product

BioPath Hikes on International PatentsEagle Soars on Test Data ReleaseTG Posts Gains on Results of MS Drug TestGoldman Sachs Suggests Gold could move to $2,700 per ounce this year Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Monday, April 15, 2024

Five of the Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy and Hold Today

At the moment, companies like VERSES AI Inc . (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) are racing toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where AI can perform all human cognitive skills better than the smartest human, as noted by Forbes. In fact, as also noted by TechTarget, “ AGI should theoretically be able to perform any task that a human can and exhibit a range of intelligence in different areas without human intervention. Its performance should be as good as or better than humans at solving problems in most areas.” Not only will this be a key catalyst for VERSES AI, but also for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

In addition, artificial intelligence shows no signs of slowing. Instead, AI – which could be worth $1.8 trillion by 2030, according to Statista – is already changing just about everything. In fact, it's already changing drug discovery, education, finances, and cyber threats. Even better, if we look at the global artificial intelligence as a service market, we're looking at a potential $155.3 billion opportunity by 2032, from just $6.3 billion today, according to Precedence Research.

Look at VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), For Example

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, provides a corporate update.“For an early-stage company we have so much going on, especially in the last few months. We wanted to provide this update to share our progress,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.

GeniusTM Rollout

In the Company update last year, VERSES announced the merger of many of their previous technologies and applications into a single developer platform and data pipeline called GeniusTM to enable developers to develop and deploy intelligent agents. VERSES launched their GeniusTM Private Beta program in October 2023 to enable early access to partners across multiple industries to showcase the applicability of GeniusTM. To date, the Company has announced the following 6 Beta engagements: Nalantis, Cortical Labs, SimWell, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Volvo Cars, and Blue Yonder.

Additionally, VERSES has received over 3,700 signups for the limited private preview of its GeniusTM Public Beta program.

Commercial Engagements/Projects

VERSES entered into an agreement last year with a national US pharmacy retailer to enhance the retailer's operational intelligence and the efficiency of its existing and newly designed distribution centers.

On January 18th, VERSES announced its partnership with Analog in connection with potential smart city projects in Abu Dhabi.

R&D/Benchmarks

On Feb 22nd, 2024 VERSES released a research roadmap that outlines its key milestones and benchmarks against which to measure the progress and significance of the Company's research and development efforts against conventional deep learning.

Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture and Governance Standards

On Friday, April 12th, the Company announced the progress of the Standard for Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture and Governance moving to the final balloting process at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

IP

VERSES has 11 patent applications currently pending. 10 are provisional and filed in the USA, but the Company also has one International (PCT) application that is currently in the“National Phase.” The Company also has 14 registered trademarks (8 in the USA and 6 more in the European Union) plus another 9 applications currently pending in the USA, Europe and Australia. VERSES also claims a variety of trade secrets and various copyrights in software and other original works of authorship.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia announced that leading AI application developers across a wide range of industries are using NVIDIA digital human technologies to create lifelike avatars for commercial applications and dynamic game characters. The results are on display at GTC, the global AI conference held this week in San Jose, Calif., and can be seen in technology demonstrations from Hippocratic AI, Inworld AI, UneeQ and more. NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for speech and animation, NVIDIA NeMo for language, and NVIDIA RTX for ray-traced rendering are the building blocks that enable developers to create digital humans capable of AI-powered natural language interactions, making conversations more realistic and engaging.

Microsoft and Cloud Software Group Inc. announced they are deepening their collaboration through an eight-year strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration will strengthen the go-to-market collaboration for the Citrix® virtual application and desktop platform and support the development of new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap. Additionally, Cloud Software Group will make a $1.65 billion commitment to the Microsoft cloud and its generative AI capabilities. The agreement will invigorate one of the industry's most durable alliances between Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, and Microsoft. Under the partnership, Citrix is the preferred Microsoft Global Azure Partner solution for Enterprise Desktop as a Service when collaborating with joint Azure customers. The companies will jointly support customer success, offer tailored solutions, expert guidance, and support to accelerate customers' cloud journeys. Additionally, Citrix will leverage Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud solution, providing Citrix customers with the comprehensive benefits of the Citrix platform, complemented by Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Further, the collaboration will create deeper paths to modern procurement options through Azure Marketplace, where customers can easily evaluate, expand, or renew Citrix solutions.

Meta Platforms announced that the company's first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at href="" f , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Advanced Micro Devices a nnounced the expansion of the AMD Versal adaptive system on chip (SoC) portfolio with the new Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs, which bring preprocessing, AI inference, and postprocessing together in a single device for end-to-end acceleration of AI-driven embedded systems. These initial devices in the Versal Series Gen 2 portfolio build on the first generation with powerful new AI Engines expected to deliver up to 3x higher TOPs-per-watt than first generation Versal AI Edge Series devices, while new high-performance integrated Arm CPUs are expected to offer up to 10x more scalar compute than first gen Versal AI Edge and Prime series devices.

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for VERSES AI Inc. by VERSES AI Inc. We own ZERO shares of VERSES AI Inc. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks