BioPath Hikes on International Patents

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares leap Monday, as the Houston-based biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced the receipt of newly issued patents in Mexico, Australia and Japan, and updated investors on the extent of its global intellectual property portfolio.

Bio-Path has expanded its intellectual property portfolio by filing patent applications that are applicable to its technology and business strategy. Bio-Path's patent portfolio currently includes five issued patents in the U.S. and 54 issued patents in foreign jurisdictions, providing protection in 21 countries.

According to this morning's news release,“These composition patents, including composition and methods of use patents covering the DNAbilize technology, should allow the Company to apply its core technology to new protein targets and receive an additional 20-years of patent exclusivity. On this basis, Bio-Path has one additional patent application allowed in the U.S. and five additional patent applications allowed in foreign jurisdictions, for a total of six additional patent grants expected this year.”

“We continue our efforts to build protection around our platform as it safeguards our technology, is a deterrent to would-be competitors and creates value around our core competencies,” said CEO Peter Nielsen.“These efforts are designed to protect our investments and advance our clinical programs to bring new medicines to patients suffering with cancer.”

BPTH shares came out of the chute higher by 37 cents, or 12.1%, Monday to $3.42.









