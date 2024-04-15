Uzbekistan Pres. Receives Kuwait's FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Monday, received Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting between GCC and central Asian countries, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance relations in various fields. (end) aa

