Iran's Tactical Fail Leaves A Way Out Of All-Out War


4/15/2024 8:13:49 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Close to midnight on April 13, hundreds of military drones were launched from both Iran and Iraq toward Israel. Subsequently, several waves of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and rockets followed, originating from Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon – all directed at Israel.

This unprecedented multi-front attack on Israel constitutes a de facto declaration of war and marks the first direct assault against Israel from Iranian soil. However, despite the scale of the operation, it appears to be a tactical failure.

If Iran wanted to test Israel's ability to deal with a multi-front aerial assault, then the Israeli score is almost a perfect 100. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 99% of the more than 330 weapons fired at Israel (at least 185 drones, 110 surface-to-surface missiles and 36 cruise missiles ) were intercepted mostly over other countries.

Only minor damage occurred at the Nevatim Airbase (near Be'er Sheva in the south). A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured by shrapnel, possibly from an intercepting unit.

Why Iran felt it had to act

The attack was a direct response to the killing of Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi (also known as Hassan Mahdawi) in Israeli airstrikes on April 1.

Zahedi, a senior commander in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, was allegedly responsible for terror attacks against Israel and the arming of Iranian proxies in the region. His death occurred while he was in a building adjacent to Iran's consulate in Damascus – a location the Iranians claimed is protected by international law.

MENAFN15042024000159011032ID1108095368

