Netanyahu announces victory in beating Iranian assault

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared success in thwarting a significant Iranian drone and missile onslaught targeting Israel overnight. Netanyahu's announcement follows assertions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that they intercepted 99 percent of the incoming aerial threats.



Tehran initiated what Israeli officials described as an "extensive" barrage against the Jewish state over the weekend, comprising over 300 missiles and kamikaze drones. The attack was purportedly in retaliation for an alleged Israeli airstrike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier in the month, which Iran claims resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian military officers.



In his first public remarks since the attack, Netanyahu conveyed a message of triumph, stating, "We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win," via X (formerly Twitter). Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, asserting that Israel, along with the United States and its partners, successfully thwarted the attack in an unprecedented manner.



Gallant characterized the incident as revealing "the true face of Iran" as a "terrorist state."

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the IDF, celebrated the interception of 99 percent of the threats launched towards Israeli territory as a "very significant strategic achievement." He attributed this success to the technological superiority of the IDF and the support of a strong coalition.



Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have struck and destroyed "important military targets" during the attack, although specifics were not provided.



Earlier, the IDF acknowledged minor damage to one of its military bases.



The conflicting narratives highlight the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, underscoring the complexities of the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. As both sides claim victory in the aftermath of the attack, the region remains on edge, with the potential for further escalation looming large.

MENAFN15042024000045015687ID1108095011