Netanyahu assembles conflict cabinet

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened Israel's war cabinet in response to escalating tensions with Iran, following waves of drone attacks launched by Tehran in retaliation for the bombing of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria.



In a statement released early Sunday, Netanyahu asserted Israel's readiness to defend itself against any threats, affirming the nation's resolve to retaliate against those who seek to harm it.



The prime minister's remarks come in the wake of Iran's accusation against Israel for the April 1 airstrike, which resulted in the deaths of seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals.



While Israel has maintained its customary silence on the matter of extraterritorial assassinations, it is widely believed to have been behind the attack. In response, Iran has vowed to deliver a retaliatory blow to Israel, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasizing that Israel "should be punished" and "will be punished."



Netanyahu, acknowledging the longstanding tension between Israel and Iran, emphasized that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack from Tehran for years, particularly in recent weeks. He highlighted the deployment of defensive systems and readiness for any scenario, both defensively and offensively.



Expressing gratitude for the support from the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other allies, Netanyahu underscored Israel's determination to uphold the principle of reciprocal retaliation: "Whoever harms us, we will harm them."



As Netanyahu gathers his war cabinet in Tel Aviv to address the evolving situation, the White House confirmed that the team of United States President Joe Biden is in constant communication with Israeli officials. The statement reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Israel during this period of heightened tensions.



The developments underscore the precarious nature of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, with Israel and Iran on the brink of potential conflict. As both sides prepare for potential escalation, the region faces a heightened risk of further instability and violence.

