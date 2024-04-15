Many murders in mall stabbing in Australia

(MENAFN) A horrific stabbing attack has shaken the community of Westfield Bondi Junction, an eastern suburb of Sydney, Australia, with reports confirming six fatalities, according to local authorities and media outlets on Saturday.



New South Wales (NSW) police declared a "critical incident" after responding to reports of multiple stabbings in the area. Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cook revealed that the assailant, acting alone, engaged with approximately nine individuals, inflicting harm on them with a weapon believed to be a knife.



Tragically, five victims were pronounced dead at the scene, with a sixth succumbing to injuries in the hospital later. Additionally, eight individuals, including a nine-month-old baby, were rushed to hospitals by NSW Ambulance.



The situation escalated when an inspector intervened and fatally shot the suspect after he brandished the knife at her. Despite efforts to resuscitate the victims, the assailant's violent actions resulted in devastating losses.



Although the motive behind the attack remains unclear, police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old individual known to law enforcement. Authorities, however, stated that there is no evidence suggesting any terrorist affiliations.



Footage from the scene captures the harrowing moments as the assailant, armed with a knife, pursued shoppers in the mall. Images also show the suspect subdued by law enforcement officers amidst the chaos.



As investigations continue into this tragic incident, the community mourns the lives lost and grapples with the aftermath of the senseless violence that unfolded within the confines of a popular shopping center.

