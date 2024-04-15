Iran Urges West To 'Appreciate Restraint' Towards Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran, Iran: Tehran on Monday called on Western nations to "appreciate Iran's restraint" towards Israel after it attacked its regional foe in response to a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

"Instead of making accusations against Iran, (Western) countries should blame themselves and answer to public opinion for the measures they have taken against the... war crimes committed by Israel", said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Kanani said Western countries "should appreciate Iran's restraint in recent months".