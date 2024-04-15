China's major stock indices start Monday with positive momentum

(MENAFN) During the morning session on Monday, China's prominent stock indices showed positive movements, indicating a favorable start to the trading day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index experienced a notable increase, rising by 1.21 percent to reach a level of 3,055.99 points. This upward trajectory suggests a buoyant market sentiment and reflects investor optimism regarding the performance of Chinese stocks.



Similarly, the Shenzhen Component Index also exhibited gains during the midday session, climbing by 1.65 percent to attain a level of 9,380.48 points. This uptick in the Shenzhen Component Index further contributes to the overall positive sentiment prevailing in the Chinese stock market. Investors appear to be optimistic about the prospects of companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, driving up the index to higher levels.



The positive performance of China's major stock indices underscores the resilience and stability of the country's financial markets. Despite external uncertainties and global economic challenges, Chinese stocks continue to attract investor interest and demonstrate resilience in the face of market volatility. The upward movement in both the Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Component Index during the morning session reflects the ongoing strength and vitality of China's stock market, providing a promising start to the trading week for investors.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108094442