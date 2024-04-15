Bolivia calls on UN to make efforts to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Bolivian President Luis Arce issued a plea to the United Nations on Sunday, urging for efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace in the Middle East. Taking to social media, Arce echoed the sentiments of other nations worldwide, emphasizing the urgent need to establish peace in the region within the framework of international law.



The call comes amidst heightened tensions following retaliatory strikes launched by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps against Israel on Saturday. These strikes were in response to an Israeli assault on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the tragic loss of seven officers.



Arce underscored the devastating consequences of warfare, highlighting that in conflicts, there are no victors, only widespread loss and risk to humanity. He emphasized the imperative for global efforts to de-escalate violence and work towards peaceful resolutions, stressing the importance of prioritizing diplomacy and adherence to international legal norms in resolving conflicts.



By speaking out on the escalating situation in the Middle East, Arce reinforces Bolivia's commitment to promoting peace and stability on the international stage. His appeal to the United Nations signals the urgency of the situation and the need for collective action to mitigate the risk of further violence and protect the well-being of people in the region and beyond.

