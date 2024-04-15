Artists Highlight Role Of Residency Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of World Art Day, celebrated annually on April 15, Qatari visual artists have lauded the role of Qatar Museums and its Fire Station: Artist in Residence in nurturing the cultural, creative, and artistic landscape in visual arts, solidifying Qatar's position as a leading destination for creativity and a regional hub for culture and arts through its artist residency programmes in its studios in Doha, International City of Arts in Paris, France, and International Studio & Curatorial Program in New York, USA.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Fire Station: Artist in Residence, Khalifa Ahmed Al Obaidly emphasised that World Art Day represents a vital opportunity to highlight the importance of art as a tool for cultural expression, dialogue between civilisations, and a celebration of human creativity. He highlighted the profound impact of art on societies and the need to support artists by providing platforms for their work and fostering opportunities for dialogue and inspiration.

Al Obaidly elaborated on Fire Station: Artist in Residence's role in providing a space for creativity through its artist residency programmes. These programmes engage the local community in Qatar through various events and opportunities, including exhibitions and public programs.

He pointed out that since its inception in 2015, Fire Station's artist residency programme has consistently provided a supportive and stimulating environment for artists, contributing to the development of their talents and artistic expertise. It aims to expand its scope in the future and strengthen the interaction of artists with the global art scene by offering new opportunities for learning and cultural and creative exchange.

Al Obaidly stated that the artistic residency programme at Fire Station offers a range of distinguished programmes, including the pioneer artistic residency programme, the studio and international curators programme, and the art curators programme, which attracts museum curators and art exhibition organisers. Each programme aims to provide unique experiences and various development opportunities for both resident and Qatari artists.

The pioneer artistic residency program offers artists the opportunity to explore and refine their artistic practices in an internal creative environment, while the studio and international curators program allows artists to participate in long-term residencies in New York City and Paris to enable them to engage with an international artistic community, expand their knowledge and techniques, and provides opportunities for cultural professionals to gain experience and knowledge in museum management and art exhibition organization, thus contributing to the development of cultural institutions in Qatar.

In a similar statement to QNA, visual artist Ahmed Nouh highlighted the significance of dedicating a global day to art, considering it as an opportunity to achieve the desired goals of developing visual arts, nurturing them, and celebrating their producers and creators.

He emphasised that the artistic residency has been a nurturing environment for his project and aspirations. He pointed out that Qatar Museums, through the residency programme, has encouraged new initiatives and creative experiments based on research, experimentation, and fluctuating ideas, thus contributing to making them achievable.

Nouh explained that the artistic residency in Paris provided him with time and opportunity for contemplation and reflection on his artistic project. He also pointed out that Qatar Museums enabled artists through their partnerships and programs with the City of Arts in Paris to engage and explore the experiences of global artists, forming visual relationships with art museums there and their new contemporary trends.

Similarly, the visual artist Saeeda Al Khelaifi appreciated the dedication of a global day for art, considering it as an acknowledgment of the experiences of creators and a celebration of them.

Al Khelaifi, who holds a master's degree in museums and exhibitions from the University College London, explained that her experience in the artistic residency in 2022 was in New York City, rich in museums and exhibitions, as part of the International Studio and Curatorial Program. This programme provided her with the opportunity to meet artists from all over the world, which had a positive impact on her artistic works, and opened up opportunities for her to develop her experience through critique sessions and open studio events.