(MENAFN) In a significant development that could reshape Switzerland's foreign policy landscape, Swiss activists, supported by the country's leading political party, have successfully submitted a petition with enough signatures to initiate a referendum. The proposed referendum, dubbed the "Neutrality Initiative," seeks to enshrine Switzerland's long-standing policy of neutrality in the constitution, potentially paving the way for a reevaluation of the country's economic relations with Russia.



Officially filed on Thursday after garnering over 130,000 signatures, the Neutrality Initiative aims to codify Switzerland's neutrality as "perpetual and armed," explicitly prohibiting the country from participating in any military or defense alliances unless directly threatened. Furthermore, the proposed constitutional amendment would restrict the Swiss government from imposing or joining non-military coercive measures and sanctions unless authorized by the United Nations Security Council.



Central to the initiative is Switzerland's historical commitment to neutrality, a cornerstone of its foreign policy since 1815, which has allowed the country to navigate turbulent international waters without aligning with any major power blocs. Despite its non-membership in organizations like the European Union or NATO, Switzerland has nonetheless adhered to Western sanctions against Russia, including freezing billions of dollars' worth of assets and supporting Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia's offensive in 2022.



Critics, including Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have accused Switzerland of abandoning its neutrality by aligning with Western sanctions and pursuing policies perceived as antagonistic toward Moscow. Lavrov contends that Switzerland's national security strategy, focused on European security without collaboration with Russia, undermines its traditional stance of neutrality.



The referendum initiative reflects a broader debate within Swiss society over the country's role in global affairs and its approach to international conflicts. Proponents argue that reinforcing neutrality would uphold Switzerland's sovereignty and independence, while opponents warn of potential economic repercussions and isolationism.



As Switzerland prepares for the referendum, scheduled to address these pivotal questions, the outcome holds implications not only for Swiss-Russian relations but also for the broader geopolitical landscape in Europe. The referendum's resolution will likely shape Switzerland's engagement with international crises and its commitment to neutrality in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

