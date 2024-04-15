69 Excellent Students Of Akhlaqi Contest Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Religious Call and Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs recently honoured 69 students for their excellent performance in 'Akhlaqi' (my ethic) contest in a ceremony held at the Abdul Latif bin Abdul Rahman Al Mana Mosque in Al Aziziyah.

The ceremony began with the student, Ayham Ahmed, one of the distinguished students, who entertained the students and parents in attendance with his excellent reciting of verses from the collection, which include Islamic morals and etiquette, which children must be brought up and work upon. They are basic values that contribute to the generation's good manners.

Spokesman for the Department of Religious Call and Guidance Moaz Yousef Al Qasimi, gave a speech in which he thanked parents for their keenness to have their budding children participate in such purposeful competitions that enable them to learn morals, etiquette, values, and ideals that they must have in their lives and have a way of life in their dealings and behaviors.

Al Qasimi thanked all the students participating in the competition at the Abdul Latif Al Mana Center and all the advocacy centers in which the competition was held, and congratulated the distinguished students for their perfect memorization of the system of best morals, which consists of thirty verses that include the most important Islamic morals and transmit a set of values, principles, and behaviors that encourage good morals, such as honesty, justice, equality, compassion, empathy, respect, tolerance and loyalty.

He noted the importance of accustoming brilliant children to memorizing scientific systems that are easy and simple.

The competition was organised and supervised by the Religious Guidance Department of the Dawah Department, and received large participation from children from 6 to 12 years old, as the number of registered participants in the competition reached 713 participants, in 10 Dawah centers spread throughout the country.

The competition was held during the period from the 15th to the 19th of Ramadan, and the examination committees followed the participating students since registration for the competition began at the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The competition tests were held in the ten centers to evaluate the level of the participating students and honor the distinguished students.

The Da'wah centers in which the competition was held are (Al Emadi Mosque in the Al Thumama area, Abdul Latif bin Abdul Rahman Al Mana Mosque in the Al Aziziyah area, Abdul Latif bin Muhammad Al Misnad Mosque in the Al-Khor area, Qanbar Al Ansari Mosque in the Al Wakrah area, Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad Mosque in the Hazm Al Markhiya area, and Nusaybah Bint Kaab Mosque in the Al-Wakrah area, Barwa Mesaimeer and Maryam bint Khalifa Al Attiya in the Al Hitmi area, in addition to centers in the Al Shahaniya areas, Misfer bin Nasser Al Shahwani Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hassan Al Thani Mosque in Umm Salal Ali, and Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque in the Dafna area.