Emirates Resumes Flights To Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dubai-based Emirates airline decided to resume the flightsto Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon today, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We resume our regular flights to and from Jordan, Lebanon andIraq starting on the second half of April 14, because thesecountries have previously reopened their airspace," the airlinesaid.

The representative notes that Emirates "monitors the situationclosely and coordinates its actions with correspondingauthorities."

Previously, the authorities of Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon decidedto reopen their airspace. Despite that, UAE's Emirates, EtihadAirways and Flydubai cancelled or postponed some flights, scheduledfor April 14.

An Etihad Airways representative told TASS that the airlineplans to resume its regular flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv,Amman and Beirut on April 15. Meanwhile, the airline noted that,"there is still a potential risk of certain disruptions, becausethe airspace of several Middle Eastern countries remainstemporarily closed."

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missilestowards Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes,"including the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus,attributed to Israel. The Iranian state media said that the striketargeted Israeli military facilities. The IDF claimed that itintercepted 99% from approximately 300 missiles moving towardsIsrael, adding that insignificant damage was caused to the Nevatimairbase. No killed or seriously injured Israelis were reported.